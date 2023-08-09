Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Man sleeping in parking garage hit, killed by car

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver could not see him. (KUTV via CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - A Utah man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while sleeping at the entrance of an apartment building’s parking garage.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from an apartment building in Salt Lake City. He reported he had hit a man at the building’s parking entrance, according to police.

Paramedics responded and found the victim with critical injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door.

“The driver was unable to see him as the door came up, and he just pulled forward and hit the individual,” said Detective Dalton Beebe, a Salt Lake City Police public information officer.

Police believe this was an accident. They say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
Generic police lights
HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing
school bus
Schools in the Tennessee Valley announce early dismissals ahead of storms
Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
Riley Herbert Willis III mug shot
Man arrested in connection to setting wife on fire in Decatur

Latest News

48 Blitz Preseason High School Football Previews
48 Blitz Preseason High School Football Previews
Decatur City leaders increase landfill capacity
Decatur City leaders increase landfill capacity
Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver...
Man fatally struck by car while sleeping in apartment's parking garage
Huntsville Summit Residents to Return Home
Remainder of displaced Huntsville Summit residents to return home Wednesday