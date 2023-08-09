Madison County crash leads to one arrested following vehicle pursuit

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash in Madison County has led to one person being arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit.

According to a spokesperson with Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around noon Wednesday after deputies attempted to arrest a man in the parking lot of a business on Madison Boulevard, due to a felony charge. The suspect then fled the parking lot in a vehicle and led deputies on a pursuit.

From there, the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Wall Triana Highway. In the process of fleeing, the suspect struck several cars in the intersection where one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

There were no serious injuries, according to the MCSO.

The driver was taken into custody and police say he will be charged with offenses related to the pursuit and felony drug charges.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.