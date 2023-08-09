Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Krispy Kreme begins selling its pumpkin spice menu with 2 new doughnuts

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two...
Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It may only be August, but Krispy Kreme is ready to dive into fall.

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.

The new doughnuts are the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

The classics returning are the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.
The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.(Business Wire)

Seasonal drinks are also on the menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte which can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which can be made hot or iced.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8. The pumpkin doughnuts can also be found at select grocery stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing
Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday & Thursday. For today, after morning dense fog for...
48 First Alert Weather Day: severe thunderstorms begin this afternoon with second round overnight
Riley Herbert Willis III
Man arrested in connection to setting wife on fire in Decatur
Woman killed in wreck outside of Jack’s restaurant in Albertville

Latest News

School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
The intersection of Madison Boulevard and Wall Triana Highway.
Madison County crash leads to one arrested following vehicle pursuit
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden pitching his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds