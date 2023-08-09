Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Hartselle man charged for allegedly trying to run over family member with lawn mower

Phillip Glenn Brennan mugshot
Phillip Glenn Brennan mugshot(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Morgan County has been arrested after allegedly trying to run over a family member with a lawn mower.

According to Morgan County deputies, the incident happened on Aug. 7 following a 911 call from a home alarm system.

Upon arrival, deputies found a female with visible marks on her, as well as, grass stains on her clothes, leaves in her hair, and complaining of injuries. Deputies say they informed that a family member became physically violent with the female, hitting her with a shovel, trying to run over her feet with a push mower, and dragging the victim across the yard behind a riding lawn mower.

Phillip Glenn Brennan, 29, of Hartselle was located at the scene by deputies. He was charged with Elder Abuse and Neglect and Domestic Violence.

Brennan was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $20,300.00.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday & Thursday. For today, after morning dense fog for...
48 First Alert Weather Day: severe thunderstorms begin this afternoon with second round overnight
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
Generic police lights
HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing
Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
Woman killed in wreck outside of Jack’s restaurant in Albertville

Latest News

Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Search continues for convicted murdered who escaped from Alabama prison
Bluey coming to the VBC August 22-23
Bluey’s Big Play coming to the VBC stage
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
The intersection of Madison Boulevard and Wall Triana Highway.
Madison County crash leads to one arrested following vehicle pursuit