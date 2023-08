HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Linda Rickabaugh is a local cyclist that is participating in the Great Cycle Challenge.

To donate and support the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, scan the QR code below.

Linda Rickabaugh is riding to raise money for the Great Cycle Challenge (Linda Rickabaugh)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.