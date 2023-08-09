Deals
Explore flavor at The Curry

The Curry specializes in modern, bold, and fresh flavors!
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Curry brings fresh, bold, and modern Indian cuisine to Huntsville, AL!

Owner, Jacob Konn says he thinks The Curry is exceeding the expectations of their customers when it comes to the flavors. Both the Huntsville community has been wonderful.

To taste food unlike anything you’ve ever tried visit The Curry at 607 Andrew Jackson Way NE, Huntsville, AL 35801. Their full menu can be found here! The Curry can also be found on Instagram and Facebook.

