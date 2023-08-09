Early Dismissal: school systems announce schedule changes ahead of severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School systems in north Alabama are preparing for the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here to download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.

Click here to access the WAFF 48 First Alert Toolbox.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

WATCH THE WAFF 48 LIVESTREAM:

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.