Displaced Huntsville Summit residents still not able to return home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The remainder of the displaced Huntsville Summit residents are still not able to go home after being told they could likely return on Wednesday morning.

This comes after over 100 residents were evacuated just over two weeks ago due to an electrical problem and a small fire.

The majority of residents were able to return that same week. However, the remaining 21 displaced tenants are still waiting on word on when they can return home.

The last few apartments were inspected Wednesday morning with the intention of giving residents the green light to go home. However, city inspectors say those Huntsville Summit Apartments units are still unsafe.

The Fire Marshal said the more impacted units needed significant electrical repairs before residents could return.

One of those displaced residents is Leonard Graham, disappointed he didn’t pack his bags and head home.

He said he was informed Wednesday morning that he would not go home, but no one explained why.

“I really want to go home, I do. When are we going home? I want to know,” Graham said. “I don’t like being kept in the dark, I want to know upfront what are you going to do and how are you going to do it. Are you going to send us back? If not, let me know.”

Residents do not have to pay out of pocket for the hotels. Graham said he appreciates the free stay but is just ready to go home to his apartment.

His main frustration is a lack of communication on why they haven’t been able to go home yet when the majority returned two weeks ago.

“I’m kinda torn up about it, we’re like in limbo. Lost and in the dark,” he said.

Leaders with the city are hopeful that residents will finally be able to return home this Friday upon the Fire Marshal’s approval.

