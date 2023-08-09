Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Displaced Huntsville Summit residents still not able to return home

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The remainder of the displaced Huntsville Summit residents are still not able to go home after being told they could likely return on Wednesday morning.

This comes after over 100 residents were evacuated just over two weeks ago due to an electrical problem and a small fire.

The majority of residents were able to return that same week. However, the remaining 21 displaced tenants are still waiting on word on when they can return home.

The last few apartments were inspected Wednesday morning with the intention of giving residents the green light to go home. However, city inspectors say those Huntsville Summit Apartments units are still unsafe.

The Fire Marshal said the more impacted units needed significant electrical repairs before residents could return.

One of those displaced residents is Leonard Graham, disappointed he didn’t pack his bags and head home.

He said he was informed Wednesday morning that he would not go home, but no one explained why.

“I really want to go home, I do. When are we going home? I want to know,” Graham said. “I don’t like being kept in the dark, I want to know upfront what are you going to do and how are you going to do it. Are you going to send us back? If not, let me know.”

Residents do not have to pay out of pocket for the hotels. Graham said he appreciates the free stay but is just ready to go home to his apartment.

His main frustration is a lack of communication on why they haven’t been able to go home yet when the majority returned two weeks ago.

“I’m kinda torn up about it, we’re like in limbo. Lost and in the dark,” he said.

Leaders with the city are hopeful that residents will finally be able to return home this Friday upon the Fire Marshal’s approval.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday & Thursday. For today, after morning dense fog for...
48 First Alert Weather Day: severe thunderstorms begin this afternoon with second round overnight
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
Generic police lights
HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing
Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
Woman killed in wreck outside of Jack’s restaurant in Albertville

Latest News

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Displaced Huntsville Summit residents still not able to return home
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Residents without power, multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Search continues for convicted murderer who escaped from Alabama prison
Phillip Glenn Brennan mugshot
Hartselle man charged for allegedly trying to run over family member with lawn mower