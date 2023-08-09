College basketball is set to return to VBC with Akima partnership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - College basketball is set to return to Huntsville’s Von Braun Center for the 2023-24 season.

Through a partnership with the aerospace defense company, Akima, will welcome a top-25 matchup in women’s basketball and men’s basketball.

On Dec. 6, women’s hoops will entail Middle Tennessee taking on Tennessee. The week after will be the Rocket City Classic at the VBC. Where Auburn will return to the paint against UNC-Asheville on Dec. 13. This will be the first time in 20 years Auburn will be back in the Rocket City.

“We are proud to see Huntsville continue its growth as a sports destination and bring two major college basketball games to the Von Braun Center this season,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “Thanks to Akima for their tremendous support, we welcome Auburn and their fans back to the Von Braun Center and bring a top-notch women’s basketball game to Huntsville for the first time.”

Akima has increased its presence in Huntsville with a recent acquisition of Pinnacle Solutions. Their increased presence aligns with the growth of Huntsville and continues Akima’s commitment to delivering superior outcomes for their customers.

“Akima is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Rocket City Classic and being part of the fabric of Huntsville,” said Bill Monet, President and CEO of Akima. “We are committed to supporting the communities where our employees live and work, and we look forward to two great games this fall that will showcase the best of the Rocket City.”

Auburn is coming off a season that saw the Tigers advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, compiling a 21-13 record under Bruce Pearl. The last time Auburn played at the VBC resulted in a 105-56 win over Grambling on Nov. 29, 2003.

“I am excited to bring our team to participate in the Rocket City Classic and engage with the Auburn family throughout north Alabama, where we have some of the most loyal and passionate Auburn fans in the country,” Pearl said. “To partner with our friends at Nations of Coaches to make this event happen will enable them to invest more in young men through their character-building and faith-based programs.

Propst Arena at the VBC will make its debut as a neutral site for women’s basketball when Middle Tennessee and Tennessee take the court. The Blue Raiders racked up a 28-5 record en route to the Conference USA Championship and the NCAA Tournament. The legendary Lady Vols posted a 25-12 record and went 13-3 in SEC play last season, advancing to the SEC Tournament title game and the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

In addition to two exciting games, new hospitality suites and courtside tickets will be available for both games. Tickets for the Rocket City Classic go on sale to the public on Aug. 16 on Ticketmaster and the Von Braun Center box office. The matchup between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee will go on sale on Sept. 4 at 10 a.m., with tickets available for $20.

