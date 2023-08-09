Brindlee Mountain Primary School opens new building three years after devastating tornado

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In January of 2020, Brindlee Mountain Primary School was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado. Now, over three years later, a new school building is welcoming students back for this school year.

“The main building that housed mainly the kindergarten, first grade, the lunchroom and offices was totally destroyed,” former principal Terry Allen said. Allen now serves as the principal for Brindlee Mountain High School. “The new building is designed to be like a tornado shelter. So it’s exciting that we have that safety aspect built in.”

The new Brindlee Mountain Primary School houses four new classrooms, an updated front office, and a new nurse’s station

For the last three years, primary school students have been sharing space at the neighboring high school.

School leaders say they’re glad to be back in their own space, and they’re excited about the new and improved school building.

“We’re just excited. I believe every school year is beginning a new chapter, we’re just excited to start a new chapter, see what this year holds. Hopefully we can help every child succeed,” Allen said.

First Grade Teacher Kristen Mize says seeing a classroom in which she taught for six years leveled to the ground is an experience she will never forget.

She keeps memories of the old building in a frame above the door in her new classroom.

“Just seeing the classroom was really devastating, because like we poured our heart, our soul and everything we have into that room. It was just a room, but it was where memories were made and where learning happens. We were a family. It was just a very surreal thing to witness,” Mize said.

