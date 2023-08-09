Bluey’s Big Play coming to the VBC stage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the Von Braun Center August 22 - 23 with the Bluey live show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!

Bluey and friends coming August 22 through 23 (Craig Boleman)

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends, and community into her world of fun.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and has quickly become a global hit.

The Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road” to the Von Braun Center with 2 shows: Tuesday, August 22 at 6 P.M. and Wednesday, August 23 at 6 P.M.

Bluey and her dad, Bandit play dress-up (Darren Thomas | Craig Boleman)

Bluey and her sister dance on stage (Darren Thomas | Craig Boleman)

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Bluey and her sister snuggle in bed (Darren Thomas | Craig Boleman)

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. Tickets for the stage show at the VBC can be purchased here.

