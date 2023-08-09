Back to School: Athens City schools continue to upgrade security measures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students with Athens City Schools are heading back to the classroom Tuesday morning, and the district has made some upgrades to security and launched some major construction projects.

This year, the district will introduce “Crisis Alert” badges, according to Beth Patton, Superintendent of Athens City Schools. She says the badge will allow any employee on all school campuses to call a nurse or police officer and place the school on lockdown with the touch of a button.

To better protect students, leaders have been updating school safety plans with first responders and employees at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant. Patton says they’ve also added hundreds of new cameras throughout the school system.

According to Patton, leaders have been working to expand the district to accommodate growth. Recently, they built iAcademy at Athens Elementary. They also moved students from Julian Newman to the Clinton Street Campus, so they can build a new school.

According to Patton, Athens Intermediate School, which is fourth and fifth grade, is at capacity now. She says it’s uncommon for some of the schools in the district to start the school year at capacity.

“Probably in August, we will add eight new classrooms and a new gym [to Athens Intermediate School], and of course, that will include a storm room, as well. So, that will be a great safety addition for us,” she said. “We need a new school on the east side of town, so we’re looking for land there [and] working with the city. But we have not found anything yet.”

Parents will receive information about “Crisis Alert” badge during the first week of school, so they can gain a better understanding of how it will work.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.