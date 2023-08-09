A 48 First Alert Weather Day for severe thunderstorms later today and overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday & Thursday.

For today, after morning dense fog for the morning commute, weather concerns come this afternoon, evening and overnight for severe thunderstorms. There will be two rounds of storms. The first, mid to late afternoon and ending during the evening (2 P.M. - 11 P.M.). The second round will be overnight, after midnight through Thursday morning. The potential with both rounds of thunderstorms will be damaging winds of 50MPH+, torrential rain, large hail, dangerous light and tornadoes. Stay weather alert and download the WAFF48 app. Make sure your weather radio is ready to go with overnight storms in the forecast. Charge the phone and prepare for power outages.

Storms remain in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The chance for severe thunderstorms Friday & the weekend will remain low but remain weather alert though the weekend.

