Woman killed in wreck outside of Jack’s restaurant in Albertville

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that a 69-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Jack’s restaurant in Albertville on Tuesday morning.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Facebook page, the coroner was dispatched to Jack’s restaurant at Mathis Mill Rd. and U.S. 431 in reference to a motor vehicle accident.

The office confirmed that 69-year-old Dicksie Gay Taft Freeman died after she was ejected from the vehicle and into the restaurant’s parking lot.

WAFF 48 News partner, The Advertiser Gleam reports that a man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was injured in the wreck and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amons, the driver veered off the southbound lanes of U.S. 431 for an unknown reason, overturned and struck at least two other vehicles in the parking lot.

This story will be updated once the Albertville Police Department releases more information.

