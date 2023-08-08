What’s new at Snail on the Wall?

Deals
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Snail on the Wall pop-up shop in Constitution Village is open until August 19!

Book lovers can shop for new releases as well as take advantage of exclusive deals. Right now, Snail on the Wall is offering 20 percent off in-store at the pop-up for all the teachers out there! This deal applies to any book in-store.

Before you head there, check out what Lady Smith is recommending for this back-to-school season as well as what she has new in store. To shop online, visit here and be sure to follow Snail on the Wall on Instagram to stay in the know on what’s new.

Children's book by Ryan T. Higgins
Children's book by Ryan T. Higgins(Lady Smith)
Book by Lisa Jewell
Book by Lisa Jewell(Lady Smith)
Book by Judy Bloom
Book by Judy Bloom(Lady Smith)
Book by Peter Heller
Book by Peter Heller(Lady Smith)
Book by Emily Habeck
Book by Emily Habeck(Lady Smith)

