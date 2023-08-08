Supplies, S.T.E.M and Safety: Albertville City Schools kick off new school year

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Albertville City Schools are set for a successful year with more to come such as free school supplies and new S.T.E.M. programs.

Interim Superintendent Todd Watkins has had his hands full during these last few months of preparation. Not only is Watkins assisting faculty preparing to welcome students, but he is also interviewing to fill a position.

The Albertville City Schools Board of Education held five public superintendent interviews to replace Dr. Boyd English. Watkins, who served as assistant superintendent to English, had his turn before the board last Wednesday.

During his interview, he spoke on the impact the school system has had on his career.

“I have the opportunity to make changes in a district that is full of resources and passion for what they do. I can benefit, not not only from the people that I work with, but I can also give back to the people. If you look through my resume, everything has built up to this point,” Watkins said during the interview.

On top of preparations for the superintendent search, Watkins has been overseeing the many projects scattered across the school district. He says construction at the high school is nearing completion.

“August 31 we should be open with our Kinesiology building. Followed by the next capital project which is our band, music hall which will be November of this year. It’s a 40,000 square foot facility we’re really excited about that. It will be followed up with our third capital project which will start the 24 school year... our career tech center,” Watkins said.

Career preparedness was the focus of implementing new S.T.E.M. programs as early as elementary school. Watkins says the programs will help build interest of students all the way into their high school years.

“Once they get in the 9th grade, they have a lot more depth of knowledge dealing with computer science or robotics or engineering. So it puts those kids in a better position to come into the 9th grade and be prepared to take on the next level,” Watkins said.

Watkins says the district is also making strides when it comes to protecting your students. A new communication system is expected to keep students and faculty safe and aware.

“We have taken over one of the tower cells for the city. We have put in place the older Albertville Police Department communications system. We now have city wide communications through walkie-talkie. So now, inside of our schools, they can communicate with each other and then across the district if emergencies do happen,” Watkins said.

Albertville will kick off the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, August 8 with a staggered start. Students with last names beginning with A-G will be the first to step onto campus.

