Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Showers This Afternoon | 48 First Alert For More Severe Weather Wednesday & Thursday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy skies will be expected through most of the day today with highs staying below average in the low and mid 80s with a light west wind. There is a slight chance of seeing a few light showers developing into the afternoon, especially in areas south of the Tennessee River, so keep the umbrella handy. Rain should taper off by the early evening and skies will stay partly cloudy overnight. More areas of fog will likely develop by daybreak Wednesday with morning lows ranging in the low and mid 70s.

We have a 48 Developing Alert out for both Wednesday and Thursday for additional rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms. Wednesday will be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop into the afternoon hours and will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail. Models are showing another more widespread round of potentially severe storms coming in after midnight into early Thursday morning. This round of storms will be a very efficient rainfall producer, but will also bring concerns about damaging straight-line wind gusts.

Additional scattered storms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees and chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
school bus
Schools in the Tennessee Valley announce early dismissals ahead of storms
Generic police lights
HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing
Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 Developing Alert for strong to severe storms

Latest News

WAFF Meteorologist Chelsea Aaron has the outlook for tropical weather this year
Connecting with Chels: What is the outlook for Hurricane Season 2023?
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Break from storms on Tuesday, 48 Developing Alert on Wednesday & Thursday
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF 48 First Alert Forecast: Developing 48 First Alert for Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Weather
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Strong to Severe Storms