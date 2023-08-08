Showers This Afternoon | 48 First Alert For More Severe Weather Wednesday & Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies will be expected through most of the day today with highs staying below average in the low and mid 80s with a light west wind. There is a slight chance of seeing a few light showers developing into the afternoon, especially in areas south of the Tennessee River, so keep the umbrella handy. Rain should taper off by the early evening and skies will stay partly cloudy overnight. More areas of fog will likely develop by daybreak Wednesday with morning lows ranging in the low and mid 70s.

We have a 48 Developing Alert out for both Wednesday and Thursday for additional rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms. Wednesday will be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop into the afternoon hours and will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail. Models are showing another more widespread round of potentially severe storms coming in after midnight into early Thursday morning. This round of storms will be a very efficient rainfall producer, but will also bring concerns about damaging straight-line wind gusts.

Additional scattered storms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees and chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.

