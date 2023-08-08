Previous owner of Scottsboro haunted house accepts plea on sodomy charge

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The previous owner of the Bedlam haunted house in Scottsboro received his sentencing this week after previously accepting a plea deal on a sodomy charge.

According to online court documents, Greg Gamble received a 10-year split sentence in the deal. He is expected to serve 18 months in prison, minus the time already served. After leaving prison, he will serve three years on parole.

Any violations of his deal will result in serving the full 10-year sentence behind bars.

Prior to the plea deal, Gamble faced three other sexual abuse charges in addition to the sodomy charge. The sexual abuse charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

In 2022, WAFF 48 spoke to the new owners of Bedlam and the changes they planned for the haunted house.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.