HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For Braden White, his father was everything to him. Ever since he was little, he wanted to be just like him. Whenever someone asks him where he got his work ethic or the motivation to push through difficulty the answer has always been the same: “my dad.”

His father inspired him, motivated him, pushed him, and celebrated him throughout all of his ups and downs. During his NFL career, Brad White played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings. Following in his father’s footsteps, Braden went to Texas A&M to play football.

In July 2021, Brad was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a highly aggressive and malignant brain tumor. Braden was alongside his father for surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and months of re-learning to walk and talk.

The love Braden had for his dad made the diagnosis all the more difficult to process. The news was shocking and he could have never predicted the journey Braden and his family had in front of him.

In July 2022, Brad passed away while surrounded by loved ones. Often described as “larger than life”, the impact that Brad had on others continues to live on to this day.

“Out of all the advice my dad has ever given me, one specific phrase is my favorite,” said Braden on The Play Hurt Project website. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always heard my dad use the motto, ‘Play Hurt.’ He instilled in me the same work ethic that he has, and I remember when he first explained the phrase to me as I was beginning my early peewee football days.”

Brad told him that in football, everyone can push through when things are easy or the player is healthy. The catch is that there’s rarely a time when this happens. Nearly every week during football season, the body will have some sort of injury that nags but it’ll make the player twice as tough. That is the nature of the sport. Players have to learn to play through it. They have to “play hurt.”

Braden says “Play Hurt” exemplifies the approach to how his father lived his life.

The “Play Hurt” Project is designed to honor Brad and his larger-than-life legacy. All proceeds from shirt sales and donations will benefit The National Brain Tumor Society, the largest patient advocacy organization in the United States committed to curing brain tumors and improving the lives of patients and their families.

All donations to “Play Hurt” go to the National Brain Tumor Society. This year, Braden plans to run in four different marathons to continue raising money in his dad’s honor.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit here.

