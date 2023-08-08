Marshall County Schools: Expanding classrooms and workforce development programs

Marshall Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Many Marshall County students are starting their first day in new classrooms. After years of severely overcrowded classrooms, students at Asbury High School, Brindlee Mountain Primary, and High Schools have some breathing room.

“We have brand new classrooms on the front of each of the schools,” says Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley. “We also have new classrooms at Asbury High and a new office area for Asbury High School. Also at Asbury, we purchased some property that has existing structures that we will be utilizing for structures as well.”

The future expansion plans don’t end with Asbury.

“Due to the growth in the Asbury and Douglas feeder schools, we are working with a company to look at our facility analysis,” said Dr. Wigley. “Most of our schools are over capacity, severely over capacity, and so we are coming up with a comprehensive plan based on bids, facility bids for schools that have been conducted over the last six months.”

The next construction project will start with additions to Asbury and Douglas High School.

Coming into the new year, all students will see some expansions inside the classroom as well, like new math specialists that will work with two different elementary schools.

The district will be expanding its college and workforce readiness programs. More students will be able to participate in dual enrollment programs, so students can take college classes while in high school. Marshall County Schools also received a grant for even more professional development. Students have the opportunity to gain industry-recognized credentials. They can go straight into a career in the manufacturing or automotive industry.

“They would earn an industry credential that would (...) recognize the students’ qualifications so they can lead to meaningful employment in post-secondary employment or to the work force,” explains Dr. Wigley.

