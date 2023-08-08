Deals
Live: Governor Ivey’s broadband announcement in Dothan at 11 a.m.

The governor will deliver her address at Wallace Community College.
Governor Ivey Announces New Statewide Brand for High-Speed Internet Expansion, Details Upcoming Programs to Support Expansion Projects
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Joining Ivey will be Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Director Kenneth Boswell, Wallace Community College President Linda C. Young, state Sen. Donnie Chesteen, as well as state Rep. Randall Shedd.

