Huntsville ambulance shot near Pinson Monday night
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Marshall Medical Center confirmed that one of their ambulances was shot Monday night on the way back from Birmingham.

The hospital says the incident happened near the Pinson area.

No patient was on board, and no one was injured at the time of the shooting.

We are working to get more information. Check back for updates on this story.

