HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing

By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers secured an area in south Huntsville on Tuesday after being called to an active scene involving a gun.

Huntsville Police Department said the scene was in front of Ditto Landing.

The person involved later took their own life.

No further information is available on this incident.

