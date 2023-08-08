HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers secured an area in south Huntsville on Tuesday after being called to an active scene involving a gun.

Huntsville Police Department said the scene was in front of Ditto Landing.

The person involved later took their own life.

No further information is available on this incident.

