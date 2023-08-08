Deals
Family confronts Guntersville city leaders with questions on jail death

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of a Guntersville family claim they have been left in the dark for two years after their loved one, Travis Banks died in jail.

Members of Travis Bank’s family pleaded for answers to Guntersville city council Monday afternoon, as they have a differing opinion on what happened to their loved one.

According to the family, Travis Banks called 911 in July 2021, but was soon arrested. His loved ones said they’ve never been told why he was arrested in the first place when he’s the one who called police.

“We’re here as parents and loved ones to learn what happened to TJ,” Banks’ mother Annisa Banks said. “They would do the same thing if in my position.”

According to family members, tipsters told them Banks was “roughed up” by officers and his health was ignored while he was in the jail.

“We want to show that the city of Guntersville is not all pretty with a lake, sunshine, and glory,” Banks’s god sister Unique Dunston. “Real people are hurting because of what the city of Guntersville and the police department did to out loved one, Travis Banks.”

The Banks family has not been alone in demanding answers. WAFF 48 has requested information numerous times from the city and police department, even filing a freedom of information act request. Each time, WAFF 48 was either denied comment, or told they cannot comment on pending litigation.

While continuing to hang in legal limbo, Banks’s mother said she at least wants some closure on her son’s death.

“Please give us what we’re asking for to give me a peace of mind,” she said. “That way, I can live my life the best way that I can have without TJ being here.”

