Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say

The dog was reportedly unable to walk after being bitten by the snake and was being carried on its owners' shoulders. (SOURCE: WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams, Keaton Hall and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky worked to rescue a dog who had been bitten five times by a copperhead Sunday.

The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) conducts rescues at the Red River Gorge. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, the team was called for the report of a dog in distress after the owners discovered she was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The team met up with the owners, who had been carrying the dog, named Sasha, on their backs for a mile before team members got there.

A vet tech with the group gave the dog Benadryl before she was taken to a veterinary hospital in Lexington.

At the hospital, vets discovered the dog was bitten five times on its legs by a copperhead.

In a Facebook post, WCSART wished Sasha a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2023 WKYT and WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
school bus
Schools in the Tennessee Valley announce early dismissals ahead of storms
Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 Developing Alert for strong to severe storms
Huntsville to be host city for 2026 UCI Para-cycling World Championships
City of Huntsville announces its selection as host city for 2026 Para-cycling UCI World Championships

Latest News

fire truck generic
Man arrested in connection to lighting woman on fire in Decatur
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery Police Department holds ‘Riverfront Brawl’ press conference
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
Storm-damaged eastern US communities clear downed trees and race to restore power
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY...
Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson