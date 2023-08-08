Decatur Utilities crews still working to restore power from Sunday’s storms

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Monday’s line of severe storms slowed down progress for utility crews still working to restore power from Sunday afternoon’s storms.

Joe Holmes with Decatur Utilities said around 5,000 customers lost power from Sunday’s storms. With power lines down all across the city, crews are still working tirelessly to make sure everyone gets their power back on.

“It was kind of the perfect storm. Heavy rains followed by very heavy winds that brought down a lot of trees, a lot of poles, a lot of lines so that caused about 5,000 customers to be without power about 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon,” Holmes said. “But we’re making progress, it’s coming down a little bit at a time but the guys are out there working hard trying to get those folks back in power.”

After Monday’s round of severe storms passed through, utility crews were able to resume work to help the remaining 86 utility customers without power. Holmes said the majority of the remaining outages are individual, which is usally their last step before things are back to normal.

Holmes reminded customers that during severe weather season, the best thing is to be patient and know they are working as quickly as possible.

“We understand that there are people that have been out now for a day but we are working as fast as we can to get folks back on,” Holmes said. “It’s very frustrating for the people at the end of the line, we understand that but it’s a process we have to go through to make sure we get as many people back on as rapidly as possible and we keep doing it til the last person is back on.”

Holmes said that crews will work overnight to ensure that the majority of affected customers are plugged back in by Tuesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.