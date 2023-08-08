Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Decatur Utilities crews still working to restore power from Sunday’s storms

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Monday’s line of severe storms slowed down progress for utility crews still working to restore power from Sunday afternoon’s storms.

Joe Holmes with Decatur Utilities said around 5,000 customers lost power from Sunday’s storms. With power lines down all across the city, crews are still working tirelessly to make sure everyone gets their power back on.

“It was kind of the perfect storm. Heavy rains followed by very heavy winds that brought down a lot of trees, a lot of poles, a lot of lines so that caused about 5,000 customers to be without power about 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon,” Holmes said. “But we’re making progress, it’s coming down a little bit at a time but the guys are out there working hard trying to get those folks back in power.”

After Monday’s round of severe storms passed through, utility crews were able to resume work to help the remaining 86 utility customers without power. Holmes said the majority of the remaining outages are individual, which is usally their last step before things are back to normal.

Holmes reminded customers that during severe weather season, the best thing is to be patient and know they are working as quickly as possible.

“We understand that there are people that have been out now for a day but we are working as fast as we can to get folks back on,” Holmes said. “It’s very frustrating for the people at the end of the line, we understand that but it’s a process we have to go through to make sure we get as many people back on as rapidly as possible and we keep doing it til the last person is back on.”

Holmes said that crews will work overnight to ensure that the majority of affected customers are plugged back in by Tuesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street updates youth escort policies following shooting
A power pole down on Douglass Road in Madison County
Crews working to restore power after Sunday storms
Aaron Glenn Prater, 26.
Pedestrian identified, driver arrested in deadly wreck on University Drive
Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed

Latest News

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
Buildings in Cullman damaged by strong wind during Monday's storms
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Family confronts Guntersville city leaders with questions on jail death
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Supplies, S.T.E.M and Safety: Albertville City Schools kick off new school year
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Supplies, S.T.E.M. and Safety: Albertville embarks on a new school year