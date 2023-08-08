Decatur sex offender, drug trafficking convict sentenced to life in prison

DECATUR Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur drug trafficking convict and sex offender was sentenced to life without the possibility on Tuesday.

John Kaleb Gillespie, 34 was convicted in May of Trafficking in Cannabis following a joint investigation in fall 2018 where he was known to drive between Atlanta and Decatur to buy large quantities of narcotics.

At that time, multiple attempts were made to locate and arrest Gillespie on outstanding warrants in Decatur and Moulton. When he was located at a home in Decatur, he refused to exit but ultimately surrendered to police without incident.

Approximately 40 grams of marijuana and over $25,000 were found in the room he had been in. His black Camaro, which was found parked outside his home, had contained over 10 pounds of marijuana which was packaged into ten bags. Gillespie was booked into the Morgan County Jail on multiple warrants including Trafficking in Cannabis and a probation revocation warrant.

Gillespie has additional charges pending in multiple jurisdictions. He is charged with violations of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and Escape in the First Degree where he is accused of escaping from the Morgan County Jail in October 2019.

He is also charged with attempted murder, criminal mischief in the first degree and attempting o elude law enforcement in Lawrence County.

Gillespie is also a convicted sex offender with multiple prior felony convictions and has a lengthy criminal history that spans multiple states including Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma. He was on probation for Rape in the second degree and possession of marijuana in the first degree at the time of his offense.

Assistant District Attorney Stacy Adams stated that Gillespie’s behavior has escalated to the point that he is a danger to the public.

“Gillespie lives his life like he thinks he’s in an action movie, and in doing so is endangering the lives of the citizens of Alabama. The sentence today ensures the safety of the public, " Adams said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.