Decatur Fire responds to Arcadia Drive for ‘person on fire’

fire truck generic
fire truck generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire & Rescue (DFR) responded to a call early Tuesday morning for a “person on fire.”

At approximately 3:27 a.m. crews were dispatched to Arcadia Drive for a “person on fire,” according to DFR. A female victim was found upon arrival with first and second-degree burns covering approximately 40% of her body.

The woman was immediately transported to the UAB burn center in Birmingham by Decatur Morgan EMS.

Decatur Fire say they extinguished a small fire in what was believed to be the patient’s residence.  The fire is listed as incendiary in nature.

The incident remains under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

