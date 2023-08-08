Decatur Fire responds to Arcadia Drive for ‘person on fire’

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire & Rescue (DFR) responded to a call early Tuesday morning for a “person on fire.”

At approximately 3:27 a.m. crews were dispatched to Arcadia Drive for a “person on fire,” according to DFR. A female victim was found upon arrival with first and second-degree burns covering approximately 40% of her body.

The woman was immediately transported to the UAB burn center in Birmingham by Decatur Morgan EMS.

Decatur Fire say they extinguished a small fire in what was believed to be the patient’s residence. The fire is listed as incendiary in nature.

The incident remains under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.