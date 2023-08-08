Custom cookies from Dixieland Sweets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Katie Flores began decorating cookies during her last year of college. Baking was already a passion of hers and when a friend needed help with an order, she jumped in line.

From there, she began doing some research and now, 13 years later, she owns and operates her own cookie decorating business.

Dixieland Sweets is a custom-order cookie company that offers local deliveries. From birthdays to weddings to graduations and more, Katie can make a cookie for any occasion! She works with her client and goes over design ideas and color palettes.

She also offers D.I.Y kits where the cookies come blank and with icing so they can be decorated at home!

To Katie, the most rewarding part of owning her own business is the people she is able to interact with. She says she’s met so many people and through her business, she’s formed new relationships.

“It’s just been such an honor to be involved in someone’s event whether it be small or something big,” said Kaite. “It’s just so humbling...and such an honor that people ask me.”

To make a Dixieland Sweets order, visit Katie’s website or visit her Instagram.

