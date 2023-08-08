County Road 30 impacted by crash in DeKalb Co., traffic rerouted

DEKALB, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic in DeKalb County on County Road 30 will be rerouted following a traffic incident.

The Collinsville Fire Department says they are currently working on a traffic incident on DeKalb County Road 30, in front of Koch Foods’ main entrance, that is disrupting electrical services to the area due to damaged electrical lines.

Traffic for motorists in this area is being routed to County Road 51.

Collinsville Fire says they do not have a timeline for clearing the incident or electrical power restoration.

