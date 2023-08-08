1 injured in Decatur after train strikes car at Cedar Lake Rd. crossing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured on Tuesday morning after a train struck a car at a railroad crossing on Cedar Lake Rd. in Decatur.

According to a Decatur Police Department officer on the scene, everyone involved in the crash survived. The driver of the car was responsive after the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Cedar Lake Rd. reopened to traffic after about a two-hour delay.

