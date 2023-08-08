Buildings in Cullman damaged by strong wind during Monday’s storms

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - As strong wind plagued several areas in North Alabama, several buildings in Cullman saw structural damage.

The wind blew out the windows at the Cullman County Public Library, knocking over almost a hundred books. Glass covered the floor from shattered windows. Ben Johnson said he volunteers at the library and has been going there for almost 60 years.

I think if it hurts your heart,” said Johnson, “Because the books are important to me and to many.”

There was also damage to the Center Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Jason Vinson said the steeple fell off the roof around 3 PM.

“I was actually kind of frightened,” said Pastor Vinson, “I heard just a lot of banging and clanging and honestly thought that the roof might have come off the church. That’s how loud it was.”

No one was injured at either the library or the church, and Pastor Vinson believes that’s the most important takeaway.

“I’m very thankful I feel very blessed,” said Pastor Vinston, “All this is fixable. This is damage that can be repaired so that nobody was hurt and our builders weren’t hurt anywhere past that. We were very, very thankful for that.”

Pastor Vinston said crews will be out on Tuesday to move the steeple away from the parking lot but he does not know when the entire piece will be replaced. As for the library, it’s unknown at this time when it will be repaired.

