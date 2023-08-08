Deals
A break from storms Tuesday, Developing Alert for Wed. & Thur.

By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for several counties through 8:00 AM CDT for areas of poor visibility down to ¼ mile or less in spots. 

Despite the foggy start, temperatures are cooler this morning in the 60s with slightly less humidity.  A mix of sun and clouds will be expected through the day today with highs staying below average in the middle 80s with a light west wind.  There is a slight chance of seeing a few stray showers or storms developing by late morning into the afternoon, especially areas south of the Tennessee River.  Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with more areas of fog developing by daybreak Wednesday. 

We have a 48 Developing Alert out for both Wednesday and Thursday for additional rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms.   Wednesday will be a warm and humid day with highs in the middle to upper 80s.  Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop into the afternoon hours and will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lighting and hail.  Models are showing another more widespread round of potentially severe storms coming in after midnight into early Thursday morning.  This round of storms will be a very efficient rainfall producer but will also bring concerns of damaging straight-line wind gusts. 

Additional scattered storms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon.  The weekend is looking hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees and chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

