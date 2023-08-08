Deals
Become one with nature at Selah’s Acres

Mike and Meeka share what Selah's Acres means to them and what they hope guests gain from staying.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In 1957, Brooks and Hazel Church created a homestead and a farm that would eventually become the place of three decades worth of family reunions and community fellowship. From its land, they fed their neighbors, served their church, raised children, and implemented some agricultural invocations.

When Mike and Meeka Fellows found the acres listed on Facebook Marketplace, they knew they had stumbled upon something extraordinary. Rather than going in with bulldozers and tearing down the natural beauty of the land, they cleaned out the area by hand as a family.

What was once a thriving pig farm is now home to Selah’s Acres.

“At Selah’s Acres, we want to offer you the best encounters in nature with the people you love the most,” said Mike and Meeka.

Tent options at Selah's Acres
Tent options at Selah's Acres(Selah's Acres Instagram)

The hope for Mike and Meeka is that all who visit Selah’s Acres leave feeling different. They want their visitors to leave happier, more rested, and above all more connected with those around them.

“I think about how I was before we started this,” said Mike. “I was working more than the regular hours in the week, I was traveling every other week, and I was losing...I was missing it [the connection with his family].”

Selah’s Acres is a place where people can be reminded of what is most important.

Guest Testimonial for Selah's Acres
Guest Testimonial for Selah's Acres(Selah's Acres Instagram)

They offer a variety of camping options from “glamping,” primitive, up-scale RVs, and tiny houses all with the intention of getting people outdoors.

Get away with your significant other at Selah's Acres
Get away with your significant other at Selah's Acres(Selah's Acres Instagram)

For all the available camping experiences, visit selahsacresresort.com. They can also be found on Instagram and Facebook.

