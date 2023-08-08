Morgan County leaders improve school safety, address growth as students head back to class

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - It’s back-to-school time for students with Morgan County Schools. District leaders say they have been focusing on school safety, test scores, and growth in the area.

“This is the first year ever for safety that we have a [student resource officer] on every campus. So, we’re excited about about that. That’s been a big initiative of mine,” said Tracie Turrentine, Superintendent of Morgan County Schools.

Turrentine says school safety is always a top priority. In the past, several schools have operated without SROs, but that isn’t the case this school year, said Turrentine. The district has been hosting trainings with the SROs to better protect your children. She says leaders also added a security area to the front office of Brewer High School.

The district is also keeping students safe by working to ensure the schools are fully-staffed. Turrentine says the district did not have a high turnover this past school year, and they only have a few positions to fill. One position is principal of Priceville High School.

“I’ll be on [the] campus [of Priceville High School] actually the very first day, and then, my directors will fill in that time that I’m not there,” said Turrentine. She says they will be interviewing candidates and will discuss the position at their school board meeting on August 10.

In order to improve student success and ACT test scores, the district has been hosting trainings on professional development.

“We’ve have a huge, huge focus right now on professional development with our teachers... We’re expecting them, you know, to see good things in our classroom this year,” said Turrentine. “I just think our scores are going to be on the rise just because the positive attitudes of [the staff members].”

Turrentine says teacher training will continue throughout the first week of school. The district will be hosting trainings on safety and culture building and discussing instruction expectations.

