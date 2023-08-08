Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach

Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WBRC) - A dolphin in distress beached itself in Panama City Beach Tuesday morning.

Slade and Kim McElroy of Montgomery were two of several beachgoers who helped rescue the dolphin.

The McElroy’s said the dolphin was kept wet with towels and water until a rescue team from Gulf World Marine Institute arrived and took the dolphin for evaluation.

Alabama man shares video of dolphin rescue Panama City Beach

This is the second dolphin to be rescued within the last week in Panama City Beach.

The condition of the dolphin is unknown at this time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
school bus
Schools in the Tennessee Valley announce early dismissals ahead of storms
Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 Developing Alert for strong to severe storms
Huntsville to be host city for 2026 UCI Para-cycling World Championships
City of Huntsville announces its selection as host city for 2026 Para-cycling UCI World Championships

Latest News

Previous owner of Scottsboro haunted house accepts plea on sodomy charge
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
fire truck generic
Decatur Fire responds to Arcadia Drive for ‘person on fire’
School safety top priority for Morgan County Schools
Morgan County leaders improve school safety, address growth as students head back to class