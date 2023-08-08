48 Blitz Preseason High School Football Previews

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 High School Football season kicks off with Week Zero August 25th.

The Florence Falcons aim to compete in Class 7A, Region 4 this season. Second Year head Coach Kenny Morson excited for the 2023 edition of the Falcons contending for a region title.

“When I took over the job it felt like drinking a water hose out of a fire hydrant,” Morson said. “It was a tough start. It’s been outstanding, the stuff we implemented with these kids has been phenomenal with where we’re at with that just outside of the football phase of it. There’s been a lot of comfort under my belt that’s for sure. "

The West Morgan Rebels won 10 games in 2022, and are poised to repeat that win total. Expectations High for West Morgan potentially winning their Region in Class 4A.

“I say with the high expectations, there’s zero pressure, zero pressure,” Phillips said. “Because all we want to do is become the best version of us. If we do that we know that we will have a good shot to be a very competitive team with any team that we play.”

The Geraldine Bulldogs reached the third round of the Class 3A Playoffs last season under Michael Davis. The expectations for the 2023 edition of Geraldine are High as well, even in a tough Region.

“We play the best in the state So, we focus on what we can focus on, and that’s being the best version of ourselves week in and week out and we go from there,” Davis said. “You blink and it’s week 10, you know we all play into November this year, first week in November week 10, and when we get there, we’ll see where we’re at.”

A young but talented Decatur Heritage Eagles team competed each and every game of the 2022 season in Class 1A. Head Coach Nikita Stover relied on numerous 8th and 10th grade players, losing four games by a combined 21 points. Stover believes his 2023 Eagles team will compete for a Class 1A region crown.

“We basically had a lot of 8th and tenth graders playing a Varsity schedule,” Stover said. “I think this year will be much different as far as finishing games. We lost four games by 21 points total last year that kept us out of the playoffs. So I think the maturity and getting stronger and tougher is the biggest thing we’ve seen so far.”

