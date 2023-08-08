Deals
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history

Mega Millions
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store, ahead of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing of $1.58 billion, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. There now have been 31 straight drawings without a big jackpot winner.(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) – Lottery players will have another shot Tuesday night at a massive Mega Millions prize that ranks among the largest jackpots in U.S. history.

The estimated $1.58 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year. The second largest in size was in 2016, when the Powerball jackpot reached a nearly identical amount of $1.586 billion.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $783.3 million.

The money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

