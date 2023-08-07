Experience steak the superior way at Tom Brown’s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At Tom Brown’s, premium steak and seafood are top priority.

The next-level food on top of the eclectic and stunning decor combine to make an amazing dining experience. Tom Brown began his career in the culinary business when he started as a restaurant dishwasher at 13. He quickly realized that there was something special about the industry. He fell in love with it. His love for all things food grew as he acclimated to the fast-paced environment, the energy, and the constant excitement in the air!

Restaurant interior at Tom Brown's Huntsville (Tom Brown's Facebook)

Tom Brown’s is known for its steaks but they also have several other show-stopping menu items! From their seafood to their unique menu items like their Mean Green Egg Rolls!

Steak and Brussel Sprouts from Tom Brown's (Patrick Akers)

Savor every bite tonight at Tom Brown’s Restaurant in South Huntsville. (Tom Brown's Huntsville Instagram)

Their full menu can be found here! Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram as well.

