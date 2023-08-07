Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
Aaron Glenn Prater, 26.
Pedestrian identified, driver arrested in deadly wreck on University Drive
Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street updates youth escort policies following shooting
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Madison Library cancels Moms for Liberty event due to increase in attendance
Moms for Liberty event met with protesters at Madison Public Library
Wildlife officials say the bear is set to be relocated to Colorado. (KMAX, KOVR, CDFW, BEAR...
Bear, cubs captured after being linked to 21 break-ins in Lake Tahoe
The United States is out of the Women's World Cup after losing a dramatic 5 to 4 penalty...
Fans remain proud despite US crashing out of Women's World Cup
A power pole down on Douglass Road in Madison County
Crews working to restore power after Sunday storms