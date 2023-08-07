Starbucks partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Through The Starbucks Foundation, the company provides financial support to thriving communities by providing grant money. At the Starbucks location in Florence, employees were able to vote for which non-profit they wanted the grant money to benefit.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has won two neighborhood grants from Starbucks in Florence. As part of that grant, they wanted to get involved by having children in the program come into the store and make drinks.

“It’s absolutely the best,” said Starbucks Barista, Hannah Martin. “The kids get to have an experience that no one else gets to have and I think that means a lot to them!”

The partnership between Starbucks and Big Brothers Big Sisters began in September of 2021. To them, it means so much to watch these children try and experience things they never have before.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.