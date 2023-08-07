Schools in the Tennessee Valley announce early dismissals ahead of storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Storms are rolling in the Tennessee Valley and schools are gearing up to keep students safe.

DeKalb County EMA director, Michael Posey says DeKalb County Schools and Fort Payne City Schools will be dismissing early at 12:45 p.m.

Arab City Schools announced that today they will dismiss students one hour early due to the severe weather threat. According to the district, there will not be after-school activities. They urge people to stay safe and weather aware.

WAFF will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.