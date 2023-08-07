Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Schools in the Tennessee Valley announce early dismissals ahead of storms

school bus
school bus(WRDW)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Storms are rolling in the Tennessee Valley and schools are gearing up to keep students safe.

DeKalb County EMA director, Michael Posey says DeKalb County Schools and Fort Payne City Schools will be dismissing early at 12:45 p.m.

Arab City Schools announced that today they will dismiss students one hour early due to the severe weather threat. According to the district, there will not be after-school activities. They urge people to stay safe and weather aware.

WAFF will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street updates youth escort policies following shooting
Aaron Glenn Prater, 26.
Pedestrian identified, driver arrested in deadly wreck on University Drive
A power pole down on Douglass Road in Madison County
Crews working to restore power after Sunday storms
Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed

Latest News

Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Convicted murderer escapes from Staton Prison in Elmore
Huntsville to be host city for 2026 UCI Para-cycling World Championships
City of Huntsville announces its selection as host city for 2026 Para-cycling UCI World Championship
coping with back-to-school anxiety
Huntsville mental health professional gives advice for preventing back-to-school anxiety
the first week brings on a new set of anxieties
A new school year can bring uncertainties and expectations