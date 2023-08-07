Rocket City Octane Auto Show returns this weekend
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Rocket City Octane Auto Show is back at the Von Braun Center this upcoming Saturday, August 12.
With headliner My Classic Car’s host, Dennis Gage, and presented by Horsepower Therapy, event-goers can expect the 3rd annual event to be bigger than ever!
At the show, Smokey the Bandit’s semi-truck, a Hot Wheels life-sized geo tracker, the world’s largest radio flyer, Ferris Bueler’s Ferrari, and more will be on display.
Tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under get in for free. Tickets can be bought online or at the VBC box office!
