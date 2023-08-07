Deals
Rocket City Octane Auto Show returns this weekend

Indoor Auto Show returns this weekend.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Rocket City Octane Auto Show is back at the Von Braun Center this upcoming Saturday, August 12.

Auto Show happening in Huntsville this weekend
Auto Show happening in Huntsville this weekend(Samantha Nielsen)

With headliner My Classic Car’s host, Dennis Gage, and presented by Horsepower Therapy, event-goers can expect the 3rd annual event to be bigger than ever!

Cars at the Rocket City Octane
Cars at the Rocket City Octane(Samantha Neilsen)

At the show, Smokey the Bandit’s semi-truck, a Hot Wheels life-sized geo tracker, the world’s largest radio flyer, Ferris Bueler’s Ferrari, and more will be on display.

Truck on display at Rocket City Octane
Truck on display at Rocket City Octane(Samantha Nielsen)

Tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under get in for free. Tickets can be bought online or at the VBC box office!

