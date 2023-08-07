Nica’s Grill and Café showcase popular menu items

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Nica’s Grill and Café all started with the idea of blending American and Nicaraguan flavors together.

This family-owned and operated business runs out of a food truck with the idea of blending the two cultures through food. Co-owners Arelys Farley, Oscar Lacayo, and Mabel Balmaceda are all from Nicaragua. Co-owner Tim Farley is from Chicago. With their combined culinary backgrounds they decided to open the truck in 2022.

(Left to right) Oscar Lacayo, Mabel Balmaceda, Arelys Farley, and Tim Farley (Tim Farley)

Featuring a combination of American-style food with Nicaraguan seasoning, and Nicaraguan-style food with American flavors, their menu is unmatched.

Popular menu item from Nica's Grill (Tim Farley)

Popular menu item from Nica's Grille (Tim Farley)

They are a vendor at the Nasa Corral on the Redstone Arsenal and The Orion Amphitheater for concerts and community events! While they serve the Huntsville community, they have also had the opportunity to privately serve musicians and their crews such as Lauren Daigle, Robert Plant, and Weezer. Coming up on the 27th, they’ll be at Toyota Field for the Lunaticas game.

To stay in the know about their whereabouts, be sure to follow them on Instagram and check out their website!

