Morgan County man indicted for threatening to bomb arts center in Tuscumbia

Trevor Kiddy Mugshot
Trevor Kiddy Mugshot(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Sheriff’s Office has indicted a Morgan County man that threatened to bomb an arts center in Tuscumbia in May.

According to Colbert County deputies, 25-year-old Trevor Kiddy was indicted on Aug. 3 for a terroristic threat he called into Tennessee Valley Art Center in Tuscumbia back on May 25, 2023. Police say he made the call from his Morgan County home, where he was arrested. The threat put a nearby daycare and other businesses on lockdown, police say.

Kiddy remains booked in Colbert County Jail. His bond is set at $10000.

