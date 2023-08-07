Deals
Man struck, killed by lightning at Florence Industrial Park

(Source: Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by lightning on Monday afternoon.

The Florence Police Department, EMS and Florence Fire responded to the call on Kendall Drive in the Florence Industrial Park.

According to FPD, the 28-year-old worker had been struck and killed by the storm’s lightning strike in the parking lot.

Officials are withholding his name as they work to notify his family.

