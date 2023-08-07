Deals
Lauderdale County Schools looking to meet growth needs in the district

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - As students in Lauderdale County Schools prepare for the first day of the new school year, administrators are looking to the future.

Superintendent Jerry Hill says they are seeing growth throughout the county. Now, they are in the early planning stages to be able to keep up with that growth.

“We have growth coming from east to west, and west to east,” Superintendent Hill said. “So we’re caught. We’re already caught in the middle.”

With the county bursting at the seams, Superintendent Jerry Hill said he is focusing on expansion, ensuring there is room for the increase in students.

“We’re having some growth now and we’ve got plans to build six new classrooms at Lauderdale County,” Superintendent Hill said. “We’ve got a new band room going on at Lexington. We’ve got some plans to expand at Waterloo. We’re looking at every school trying to do something.”

Superintendent Hill said these plans are early on in the planning phase except for the Lexington band room. However, the feature looks bright for students within the district as it looks to build a new innovation center.

“We’re fixing to build a new innovation center out here on the, where the property on 72, where the Ag Center is because we’ve been in our old trade school for over 60 years,” Superintendent Hill said. So we’re fixing to put bids out on the new innovation center out here on 72.”

Superintendent Hill said the future is bright for students attending any Lauderdale County school.

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
