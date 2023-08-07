Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Firefighters had to free one of the drivers who became trapped underneath the logs. (WJAR via CNN)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) - Officials in Rhode Island are investigating after a logging truck crashed into three other vehicles, sending two people to the hospital.

Fire officials say four cars were involved in a crash around 2 p.m. Saturday in Portsmouth. The driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber truck as it crashed into a telephone pole.

One vehicle involved in the crash was hit head-on by another vehicle, according to Portsmouth Assistant Fire Chief Howie Tighe.

Firefighters had to free the driver of the Mercedes from under the logs. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three others declined treatment.

Officials say the driver of the Bill’s Sales truck is OK and remained on scene.

Dozens in the neighborhood were left without power after the crash. Tighe says this happened due to the telephone pole being struck and a transformer leaking.

Rhode Island State Police and Portsmouth Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
Aaron Glenn Prater, 26.
Pedestrian identified, driver arrested in deadly wreck on University Drive
Shannon Karr
Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street updates youth escort policies following shooting
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Firefighters had to free one of the drivers who became trapped underneath the logs. (WJAR via...
Lumber truck collides with 3 other vehicles, injuring 2
A man is continuing to heal from injuries involving a bear attack that happened in his garage....
Man survives bear attack in his own garage
Madison Library cancels Moms for Liberty event due to increase in attendance
Moms for Liberty event met with protesters at Madison Public Library
Wildlife officials say the bear is set to be relocated to Colorado. (KMAX, KOVR, CDFW, BEAR...
Bear, cubs captured after being linked to 21 break-ins in Lake Tahoe