DeKalb County, Fort Payne schools announce early dismissal due to weather threat
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County School District and Fort Payne City Schools will be dismissing early today due to a severe weather threat.
DeKalb County EMA director, Michael Posey says DeKalb County Schools and Fort Payne City Schools will be dismissing early at 12:45 p.m.
WAFF will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.
