DeKalb County, Fort Payne schools announce early dismissal due to weather threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County School District and Fort Payne City Schools will be dismissing early today due to a severe weather threat.

DeKalb County EMA director, Michael Posey says DeKalb County Schools and Fort Payne City Schools will be dismissing early at 12:45 p.m.

WAFF will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

