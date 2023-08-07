Crews working to restore power after Sunday storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A round of strong storms on Sunday afternoon has left tens of thousands of people without power across north Alabama and sent crews into the field to repair the damage.

NOTE: The number and location of power outages changes rapidly. Information below may be quickly outdated:

Huntsville Utilities (8:20 p.m.): There are approximately 7,200 customers without power, 8 poles that need to be replaced, 10 downed power lines, and 4 breakers open. We have received multiple reports of downed trees and limbs on lines and poles, which crews must remove before repairs can be made. If you see a downed or obstructed power line, do not approach it or drive over it, and do not attempt to clear the debris from it. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as is safely possible..

Decatur Utilities (7:21 p.m.): There are about 1,100customers without power. The largest remaining outage is in the southwest area of Decatur near where 8th St. SW intersects with HWY 67.

Joe Wheeler EMC (7:10 p.m.) We have 3,000 members without power in our service area, down 9,000 from our peak. We have crews heading to Laceys Spring to replace two broken poles. There are still many outages in Lawrence and Morgan counties and crews will be working until everyone is back on. To view the live outage map, please visit https://www.jwemc.coop/. If your power is out and you have not called in to report it, please do so. Thank you to everyone for your patience as we work to safely get everyone back up.

